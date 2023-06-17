“I’m great!” - Under-utilized WWE Superstar sends out confident message ahead of SmackDown

Will we see any WWE free agents appear tonight on SmackDown?

WWE free agents Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin both competed and lost their qualifying matches on last week's show. While both men rebounded Tuesday night on NXT, Ali has been involved in some scary spots over the last week.

Between last week's match against Santos Escobar and Tuesday's episode of NXT, Mustafa Ali has taken some nasty bumps recently. So much so it caused the official WWE social media account to check up on him, tweeting out:

"Hey @AliWWE, you good? *Eyeball emojis*," WWE said in a tweet.

But it appears that Ali isn't doing good; he's doing great, tweeting back to them:

"Nah, I'm great," Mustafa Ali said in a tweet.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown tonight

After taking last week off, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown tonight to handle Bloodline business.

The Head of the Table took to social media to confirm his appearance last night, tweeting out:

"Your #TribalChief will be running the show tomorrow night in #Lexington, and we got some family business to handle... Stay tuned. *Finger pointing up emoji* #SmackDown," Roman Reigns said in a tweet.

Last week, Jimmy Uso accidentally cost his brother Jey his United States Championship match against Austin Theory when a superkick aimed for Solo Sikoa hit Main Event Uso instead.

With Roman Reigns returning tonight, he's going to expect Jey Uso to fall in line so they can begin grooming him to be the next Tribal Chief.

Will Jey Uso choose to side with his brother Jimmy? Or will he fall in line with The Tribal Chief? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Mustafa Ali's comments? Do you think we'll see him appear later on tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

