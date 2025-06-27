"I'm not happy" - Pat McAfee sends a message; Absent WWE star at his hilarious best

RAW color commentator Pat McAfee is currently on hiatus from calling the show and has been missing for the past three weeks. McAfee seems to be enjoying his vacation, delivering a message to his fans and making people laugh.

On the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW, Wade Barrett filled in for McAfee alongside Michael Cole. Corey Graves has stepped in for the past two weeks, and it's unclear if he'll be calling Night of Champions this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an episode of The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, McAfee confirmed that he's taking a vacation due to exhaustion, not just from being a commentator with WWE, but also from his work on ESPN as an analyst and the host of one of the most popular sports shows in the world.

During a break from his vacation, the former NFL player shared a short message on his Instagram stories. He cursed out 'someone' named Bennu before revealing who or what it really was.

"I'm not happy about Bennu. That son of a f*cking b*tch," McAfee said.

For those wondering, Bennu is the name of an asteroid that could hit the Earth on September 24, 2182. It's unlikely to crash on the planet, but there's a one in 2,700 chance of it happening.

Jim Ross comments on Pat McAfee's absence in WWE

Speaking on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on Pat McAfee's absence on WWE RAW. Ross explained that it would have never happened under Vince McMahon, but acknowledged the new people in charge. He also has nothing but praise for McAfee for his work on the booth.

"He's a unique act, and he kinda steers his own ship, it seems like. He's got a good gig there, man. He's making good money. He's working a part-time schedule. Good for him. ... He adds to the shows because he's so irreverent and different." (H/T Wrestling, Inc.)

McAfee is also expected to take another hiatus in late August when the College Football season starts. He's currently serving as an analyst for the sport on ESPN.

