"I'm happy it turned into what it did"- Tommaso Ciampa on his tag team with Timothy Thatcher

Long before he was the NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa's rise in popularity as part of NXT could be attributed to being part of a tag team with Johnny Gargano, known as DIY. Now Ciampa finds himself with a new tag team partner in Timothy Thatcher that's producing similar results.

Ciampa recently sat down with Denise Salcedo to discuss all things NXT. When the subject of his tag team with Timothy Thatcher was brought up, Ciampa admits he's happy about how it's turned out so far:

"Yeah, in this scenario, I'm happy it turned into what it did," Ciampa said. "It was a tough year, year and a half for me, just professionally, I was on two TakeOvers in a year, and it was tough to stomach where you're like, damn what am I going to do because I know the work ethic, I know what I am controlling, and there's a lot of variables out of your control. I don't think if I sat down in a room a year ago, I would know yeah Timmy, and I are going to do this thing, and it's going to click, and it's going to be great, it just fell in our lap, it was a Dusty Cup opening. We get thrown together, and we just remember that match ending and going, 'Oh, we got some chemistry here. This is good', and we're like-minded sellers, we get along good, Like you said, it's really grown recently, it's a good chemistry."

Ciampa believes he and Thatcher will defeat MSK to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions

Regarding their NXT Tag Team Championship match next week against MSK, Ciampa seems extremely confident that they will leave the Capitol Wrestling Center with the tag titles.

"Timmy's a star," Ciampa continued. "And it's not like no one's carrying anybody around it's just two dudes who got aligned at the right time, and it's working, and now at Great American Bash, we've never faced them, MSK, I've never even stepped in a ring with them, and they're definitely talented, they wouldn't be the NXT Tag Team Champions if they weren't. I don't think they have a chance in hell to beat us. But it's not even a knock on them. I don't think anybody could beat us right now. It's just kind of the truth. I'm working in a place right now that I haven't been in before. As far as just physically mentally as sharp as I've ever been."

