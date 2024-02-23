"I'm hoping next year is my year" - Liv Morgan reveals a major WWE goal she wants to accomplish in 2025

Liv Morgan has recently shared that she has big plans for 2025. The WWE Superstar is hoping to accomplish something she has never done before.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion made a surprise return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month, where she was the final entrant in the 30-woman namesake match. She was eventually eliminated by Bayley, who went on to win the bout. The RAW Superstar was out of action for numerous months due to an injury.

While speaking to TNT Sports, Liv Morgan reflected on her WWE return by stating that it felt special for her to be the 30th entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She added that she was hoping to win the 30-woman match next year.

"It made me feel really special because number 30, that is a very coveted spot. That is the big surprise. That is like the anchor of the match, and so for it to be for a little old Liv Morgan, I appreciated it. I was happy that I was able to make that timeline to be recovered in time to participate in the Rumble. You know, last year I entered second and I lasted to the very end with Rhea Ripley and this year I entered number 30 and I lasted to the very end with Bayley. So I'm hoping next year is my year," Liv Morgan said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for the 29-year-old star remains to be seen.

Liv Morgan will compete in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Liv Morgan will compete in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the fifth time in her career this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Although she has been inside the unforgiving steel structure four times in her career, Liv has never won this match before.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion's first appearance in the Elimination Chamber was back in 2019 when multiple female WWE Superstars competed inside the steel structure to crown the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see whether 2024 will finally be Liv Morgan's year to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Do you think Morgan will emerge victorious in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

