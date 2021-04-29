"I'm a huge Goldberg mark" - Randy Orton makes big admission and reveals 'duplicate tattoo' story

The latest edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com was special as the Olympic Hero welcomed Randy Orton as the first guest in the podcast's short yet insightful history.

Randy Orton spoke on a wide range of topics, and he spent a reasonable amount of time talking about his admiration for Goldberg.

The Viper admitted he was a big fan of Goldberg growing up. Orton also said he and his friends keenly followed the former WCW star's legendary undefeated streak as well.

"In high school, when I was just a fan, I loved watching Goldberg, man. I have got a funny Goldberg story too," said Orton.

Randy Orton revealed the hilarious story of when he tried to duplicate Goldberg's tribal tattoo. Orton had just turned 18 and made up his mind about getting the former Universal Champion's signature tattoo inked on his shoulder.

While Randy Orton faced stiff resistance from his mother regarding it, the former WWE Champion still went to the tattoo studio with a picture of Goldberg's design in 1998.

"So, it was 1998. Huge Goldberg fan. I used to get together with all my buddies, and we were watching the undefeated streak as it took place and just pumped, right? So, I turned 18, and I wanted a tattoo. Mom said no tattoos. And, umm, you can probably guess where this is going. So, now that I'm 18 and I'm a huge Goldberg mark. I go to the tattoo spot and the tattoo artist, I tell him, I say, 'I want this tattoo, and it was a picture out of a magazine," Orton revealed.

Randy Orton stated that he didn't get the tattoo, and in hindsight, he is glad that the tattoo artist talked him out of the plan.

"A Goldberg tribal f****** tattoo. So, let's see. I didn't get it. I didn't get it, but if you look, I've got some symmetrical-looking tribal here that I've kind of messed with over the years, and what that started out as was the idea that it was going to be a duplicate of Goldberg's tattoo. And the tattoo artist was like, 'Oh, you don't want to put another guy's tattoo on your arm.' And looking back, it's like, 'Thanks, tattoo artist.' Holy s***!" Orton recalled.

Randy Orton on working with Goldberg

In the end, Randy Orton did get a tattoo that resembled Goldberg's tribal ink. It was different enough to prevent pro wrestling fans from raising any comparisons.

Randy Orton has had an incredible journey as he went from almost getting a Goldberg tattoo at 18 to sharing the WWE ring with the star he idolized.

"But he put a very similar Goldberg-esque tattoo, tribal. Right on my shoulder, same position, and it was symmetrical like Bill's, but it was different enough to where you would look at it and think, 'Goldberg.' Over the years, I've had a little more done to it, just to make sure once I got into the professional wrestling world, that people wouldn't think it was supposed to look like Goldberg's. I think it's funny looking back that when I was 18, I was going to his tattoo on my body and then five years later, I would be wrestling him on TV, on Monday Night RAW, with Ric Flair and Triple H. You know, it's crazy how life ends up," Randy Orton concluded.

Don't miss out on the most recent episode of Kurt Angle's podcast, as Randy Orton was at his honest best during the hour-long show.

