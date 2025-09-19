"I’m all for it" - Former champion gives honest thoughts about recent WWE move

WWE has made quite a few moves recently. A former champion has now commented on one of those moves.
Last year, WWE formed a strategic partnership with TNA, allowing talents from both promotions to make cross-brand appearances. As a result, several TNA stars like Joe Hendry, Ash by Elegance, and Masha Slamovich have appeared on NXT, while WWE stars like Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne, and Tatum Paxley have appeared on TNA programming. Since the partnership was formed, several stars have commented on it. Jessie McKay, fka Billie Kay, is the latest to comment on this.
Speaking on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring podcast, Billie Kay said that the partnership is incredible and will get people to tune in just to see when somebody from the promotion is going to show up.
“I think it’s incredible. I think it’s just so good for the wrestling business in general, because it opens up doors for so many more people. It’s also exciting. It’s exciting watching each show and not knowing if somebody is going to pop over to either show. It’s really exciting. So I’m all for it. I think it’s a great partnership. It’s definitely been awesome to watch.” [H/T Fightful]
Former WWE star Billie Kay returned to TNA earlier this year
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce formed The IIconics in WWE. They were a big part of the women's tag team division. However, their time with the sports entertainment juggernaut ended in 2021. After that, they moved to TNA Wrestling, where they competed for a few months. However, the duo decided to step away from the ring in 2022 to focus on motherhood.
At Against All Odds in June 2025, The IInspiration showed up after The Elegance Brand's match and attacked them, marking their return to the promotion after three long years.
Since then, The IInspiration have even competed for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, but they have been unsuccessful in winning the championships.
