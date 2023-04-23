"I'm just getting goosebumps right now" - WWE Superstar on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 moment (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Valhalla recently revealed that the aftermath of The Undertaker's WrestleMania 33 match was her favorite Mania moment of all time.

The Phenom headlined the premium live event against Roman Reigns. Despite giving his all inside the ring, The Deadman eventually felt short, losing only his second WrestleMania bout in the process. However, it was the post-match developments that made everyone in the arena teary-eyed.

The Undertaker kept all his in-ring gear in the middle of the ring and walked away, hinting at hanging up his boots for good. Though it didn't turn out the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match, the moment is still fresh in fans' memory.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Valhalla and The Viking Raiders discussed were asked about their favorite WrestleMania moments. She revealed that she was backstage at the show and how everyone thought it was the WWE legend's final goodbye. The SmackDown star disclosed that she still gets goosebumps thinking about the moment to this day.

"I was at The Undertaker's final match, and to have that moment afterward where everyone knew that he was like his homage to the wrestling business. Like no one believed, he left his stuff in the ring, and everyone was. I think I stayed for an hour after that. It was crazy. Like in wrestling, they say, no one remembers what you do; they remember how you made them feel. I'm just getting goosebumps right now. That was my favorite moment", said Valhalla. (2:56 - 3:28)

Check out the full video below:

Erik on his favorite WWE WrestleMania moment

Elsewhere in the chat, Erik revealed that Ultimate Warrior's match with Hulk Hogan from WrestleMania 6 was the most precious to him. The Viking Raiders member disclosed that he even got into fights in the schoolyard over the feud, as both Warrior and Hogan were equally popular at the time.

"The first that comes to mind is Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan. It was such a pivotal moment in my life; I think that match was close to the time when I decided I wanted to be a professional wrestler, and I was going to dedicate my life to this. I remember getting in fights in the schoolyard because there was Team Hogan and Team Warrior and kids who believed one way or the other and fights in school over the match, the buildup, and the follow up," said Erik. (2:22 - 2:54)

The Ultimate Warrior eventually triumphed over Hulk Hogan and won his first and only WWE Championship at the show.

