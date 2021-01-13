"I'm just gonna go in and have fun" - Eddie Kingston on his WWE PC tryout

In September of 2016, Eddie Kingston had a tryout with the WWE at the Performance Center in Orlando, Flordia.

Obviously, things didn't go how some WWE Universe members hoped. The company passed on signing The Mad King, who found himself in AEW a few years later.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast today, Kingston didn't seem to think much of the tryout, calling it "fine." When Paquette asked if the tryout was at the PC or more old-school at a live show with WWE Superstars surrounding the ring, he responded:

"Oh, no, no, no, this was the PC. Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. He just was like, 'Hey, you want to try out?' I was like, 'Yea sure. Let's go'. To me, that try out was really more for the Mae Young Classic because it was the biggest class they had for females. So I was like, 'Alright, I get it. This is for the females. I'm just gonna go in and have fun.' And that's why I looked at it. So I did a couple of things..."

It’s Tuesday!! Check out the new Oral Sessions! I get *the* dude @MadKing1981 on. We talk his 19 year journey, his meteoric rise in @AEW , what 2021 will hold, his love life! It’s all in there!! Enjoy 😜 https://t.co/pi3DvEX7n9 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 12, 2021

"Everyone's looking at me like I'm nuts" - Eddie Kingston on his WWE PC tryout

Of course, Paquette wanted to know what those things actually were. Kingston responded by telling her a couple of funny stories about his time at the WWE PC.

"Well, I'll give you the one I like the most. They had someone filming. And Drake Younger grabbed me out of nowhere. And he was like 'King tell them how hard this drill is!' there was some dumb drill. And I was like, 'Yea it was hard. I've had people shoot at me and try to stab me with you know knives, and God I hate this drill more than that.' Put the camera down. Everyone's looking at me like I'm nuts. Because I said guns and knives. I remember I was doing the promo class. And I said, 'Well, I come from, we believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus'. And I saw two writers just have this, like, confused look on their face when I said it. And I went 'Oh yeah, I'm done. Let me just go have my match. And I'll leave.'"

Love life took me off guard lolol but it was fun. I also thank @ReneePaquette for keeping mox locked in the other room. https://t.co/8RreiCg9Vz — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) January 12, 2021

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Oral Sessions with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.