"I'm just trying to get on RAW first!" - Former champion sounds off on his current WWE status

WWE Superstars can often get frustrated with their current status in the company. Whether it's their lack of airtime or title shots, wrestlers usually find themselves wanting more. A WWE Superstar who has recently expressed some frustration at his current standing is former United States Champion Ricochet.

When a fan on Twitter asked Ricochet "Why don't you claim a title shot?", the WWE RAW Superstar made it clear that he just wants to be on the show.

Bruh, I’m just trying to get on Raw first! lol https://t.co/dMeRUw8VTu — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 10, 2021

"Bruh, I'm just trying to get on Raw first," Ricochet wrote. He added "lol" to the message, so it seems like he's still in good spirits.

Despite his remarkable in-ring skills, Ricochet has barely been seen on WWE programming lately. The star was last seen as an entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he lasted over eleven minutes before he was eliminated by WWE legend Kane.

Ricochet has had an inconstent run in WWE

Ricochet on WWE RAW

Ricochet joined WWE after a successful career on the independent wrestling scene. He joined the company as an NXT Superstar, and he quickly won the NXT North American Championship from Adam Cole.

After he lost the North American Championship to Johnny Gargano, Ricochet teamed up with Aleister Black to win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The duo later contended for the NXT Tag Team Championship before both stars were called up to the WWE main roster.

During his time on RAW, Ricochet has enjoyed a brief reign as the WWE United States Champion. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar squashed him in a title match early in 2020, and Ricochet has floundered in the mid-card ever since.

Most recently, Ricochet briefly formed a tag team with Cedric Alexander before the star turned on him to join The Hurt Business. He has also been featured in a rivalry with RETRIBUTION, as Mustafa Ali tried to get Ricochet to join the group.