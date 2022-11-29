WWE SmackDown superstar Lacey Evans says she cannot wait to get called up by Triple H to perform inside the ring again.

Lacey Evans has made sporadic appearances since returning to WWE after over a year of inactivity. While she was a prominent star under Vince McMahon, the same cannot be said about her run in Triple H's WWE.

She was last seen inside the squared circle almost three weeks back, where she competed in the six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies and 1 Truth Show, the former Marine stated that she's hoping Triple H has a storyline for her in the near future:

"Yeah, I hope so [Evans responded when Brandi said she hopes to see her soon]. I mean, some stuff may be in the works. I just gotta keep working hard and when they’re ready for me, I have to be ready so, you know how it is. I’m just waiting on that phone call. Good or bad, good or bad, it’s a phone call man. You just gotta be ready [Evans laughed]." [H/T- post wrestling]

Lacey Evans shared a story about a WWE House Show

During the same episode of 2 Lies and 1 Truth Show, Evans shared a story from a House Show tour in Germany.

The Sassy Southern Belle recalled how she was scheduled to do a run-in at the last minute during the house show, but she had her daughter with her:

"So I was doing a stint with Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins] and I needed to run out. It’s a live show, they improv a lot, just do a lot of fun based off the crowd reactions. [...] My husband had just went to take a crap in the bathroom so I had my daughter and I’m sitting with my daughter and I’ve already done my match, so this is at the end, like an end thing they threw in there and I was like, oh no, my daughter. She was little at this time so they’re like, ‘We got her, go’ and I look and all the guys, the boys backstage, they’re like, ‘We got her. It’s okay’ and my daughter’s tiny."

Evans continued:

"I just remember thinking, my husband takes a long time to take a dump and I’m about to have to go out here and leave my kid but you know, Roman Reigns was there, there was a couple other — just all the boys and they’re like, ‘We got this’ and I had to run, producers were like, ‘Go! Go! Go!’"

Lacey Evans returned in April 2022 from her maternity break. She has switched between both brands, and her character has undergone constant change. It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H has in mind for her return to WWE programming.

Can Lacey Evans reach the women's championship picture once again under the Triple H regime? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes