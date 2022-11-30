"I'm keeping my f***ing IC title" - Shawn Michaels refused to drop the title according to Ex-WWE Official

During the mid-'90s, Shawn Michaels was one of the most notorious superstars in WWE. Recently, former WWE official Mike Chioda recalled a time when Michaels refused to drop the Intercontinental Championship.

The Heartbreak Kid was at the top of his game when former champions such as Hulk Hogan left the company and joined WCW. However, Michaels was not an easy person to deal with as he got away with almost every demand he made in the company.

However, Michaels changed his attitude in his twilight years before eventually retiring from in-ring competition. Speaking on Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE official revealed that Shawn Michaels once refused to drop the Intercontinental title and got into an argument with Vince McMahon:

"I'm keeping my f***ing IC title," which the former WWE Chairman was quick to respond to. "Vince I remember he was f***ing steaming and he paused for a few seconds and he goes, 'Well okay, 'cos I've got many more where that f***ing came from in my bottom drawer, I'll just get a new one,'" Chioda said. "Shawn goes, 'Well you're not gonna have this one.' They had their [fights], but Shawn's got a lifetime contract with them now, it's awesome." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Later, Michaels did drop the WWE Championship during his real-life beef with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on WWE TV to make an announcement for NXT Deadline

Last year, Shawn Michaels began working as the Creative Head for the newly rebooted Black and Gold brand when Triple H took a backseat and stepped down from his duties due to health issues.

Earlier this year, when the new regime took guard, Michaels was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Since then, the 57 year old Michaels has been making several key decisions for the Black and Gold brand.

WWE @WWE



Who will be selected for the Iron Survivor Challenge at



#WWENXT @ShawnMichaels @TheRealXPac @BrianRDJames #MollyHolly It's about more than wins and losses for these WWE Hall of Famers...Who will be selected for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline ??? It's about more than wins and losses for these WWE Hall of Famers...Who will be selected for the Iron Survivor Challenge at #NXTDeadline???#WWENXT @ShawnMichaels @TheRealXPac @BrianRDJames #MollyHolly https://t.co/OtBVIzLcSS

Last night, Heartbreak Kid, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze appeared on NXT as they discussed participants for the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Eventually, Shawn Michaels announced 4 out of 5 participants for each match and two last-chance matches which will take place next week. It will be interesting to see which superstars will seize the opportunity and win the inaugural match.

Who do you think will be the inaugural Iron Survivor winners? Sound off in the comment section.

