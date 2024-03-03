 "I'm not like that" - 38-year-old star has Teil and Cody Rhodes' trust and won't misuse the family name (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling has more than one royal family, and it's indisputable that Cody Rhodes' father influenced an entire generation of performers. QT Marshall has taken up the task of reviving Dusty Rhodes; Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling (TCW) and the AEW star stressed he had Rhodes' support.

Dusty Rhodes formed TCW in 2000 after the closure of WCW to give rookie talents from the Power Plant training facility a place to wrestle. Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling is back in business these days, and as revealed to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, they recently even organized a big event.

The AEW star has known Cody Rhodes and sister Teil for a long time and has been the co-owner of The Nightmare Factory, which feeds TCW with talents. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall explained that Teil Rhodes is the "boss," Cody Rhodes also looks after anything related to the late great Dusty Rhodes, and he had the family's trust.

Marshall said he would never use Dusty Rhodes' image for his personal gain and only wished for people to know about the history of Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling.

"But Teil is the boss because Teil and Cody Rhodes kind of run, I guess, anything Dusty-related and so and so forth. So I spoke to Teil about it, and I think over the years they have realized I'm not the one that's is ever going to use their father's image, or fame or name or anything like that for my own well-being, just so I could make money because I guess a lot of people will probably try to do that from them. I'm not like that," said Marshall. [From 05:37 onwards]

Cody Rhodes' former AEW colleague QT Marshall wants to help up-and-coming talents

While he has excelled as an on-screen performer as the leader of The Factory in AEW, QT Marshall has done some of his best work behind the scenes.

Working closely alongside Cody Rhodes, Marshall helped several young wrestlers learn more about the art form and gain exposure. Many rookies appeared on AEW Dark, and during the same interview with veteran Bill Apter, QT Marshall said he wanted them to get a chance to continue developing their overall in-ring game.

Marshall realized it wasn't easy to help everybody and not oneself, but the AEW VP was confident he could make it happen:

"Over the years, I've met so many talents coming to AEW as local talents that haven't gotten these chances. Maybe they did on Dark or Ring of Honor, but it's like two minutes out there, and maybe we can try to help everybody. I know everybody says they are out there to help everybody, and usually, it's a lie. I think there is a way to do it, and still, you help yourself at the end of the day, which I've always done." [From 8:59 onwards]

QT Marshall recently returned to AEW in a backstage capacity but is reportedly allowed to wrestle outside the company, including TCW, which is clearly very close to the respected star's heart.

