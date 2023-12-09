"I'm a little upset" - Mickie James finally breaks silence after Randy Orton's RKO to Nick Aldis

Former WWE star and the wife of Nick Aldis, Mickie James recently shared her thoughts after Randy Orton hit her husband with an RKO.

Last week on SmackDown, Orton decided to sign the contract and become a member of the blue brand. He also beat down the Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso during the show. Finally, Aldis came to the ring to raise Randy's hand but the Viper suddenly hit the SmackDown GM with an RKO.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, James mentioned that she was upset when Randy planted her husband with the RKO. She explained that all her excitement about Orton's return died down when she saw the Viper strike Aldis. She felt that he should've hit Adam Pearce instead.

"I do not understand. Actually, I'm a little disappointed. I'm a little upset. Although it's very Randy-esque, you know, should've seen it coming. Nick really, he was just trying to do good business and everybody loved it apparently. But I was upset because I felt like I was excited to see Randy back. I even helped come up with a really great t-shirt idea of 'Randaddy.' I thought it was gonna be over. I thought we were gonna make mega money together. I thought it was gonna be great and then he hit my husband with an RKO, after he signed the paperwork. I'm like, 'Why didn't you hit Adam? You should've RKO-d Adam.' Everybody wants to see Adam take the RKO." [From 20:42 - 21:24]

Randy Orton paid a fine this week for touching Nick Aldis

During this week's episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton met Nick Aldis during a backstage segment. Orton handed over a check to Aldis stating that he was paying the fine for manhandling the GM last week.

However, Nick was surprised to see that Randy had made the check for a hundred thousand dollars instead of the usual fifty thousand. The Viper said that the balance was for the next time he hits Aldis with an RKO.

Later in the evening, Orton teamed up with LA Knight to take down the Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a high-drama main event.

