"I'm not looking to finish a story" - Top WWE star says he's not going to be like Roman Reigns' past opponents

WWE star LA Knight has shared that he wants to pose a different challenge to Roman Reigns and start something new.

The Megastar and The Tribal Chief will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel for the first time this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The latter's biggest opponent this year was Cody Rhodes, who unsuccessfully challenged him for the title at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare tried to finish the story that night, but things didn't go as planned for him.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport, LA Knight stated that he doesn't want to finish any story going into his match against Roman Reigns. He wants to start something new and be different.

"Man, you know what, I'm gonna not ask you to believe that it's gonna be different. Now, what I'm going to do is I'm going to say 'Hey, show up and see why it's different.' Because the bottom line is every one of those guys, they kind of came in from a different angle as far as the way they're approaching this whole thing. I said this the other night, I'm not looking to finish a story. I'm not looking to finish anything. I'm looking to start something new and that's what we're going to do," said Knight.

Will LA Knight end Roman Reigns' historic championship reign at Crown Jewel?

The Tribal Chief has been on a dominant run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a title he's held for a long time. Major stars, including John Cena, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar, tried to end his unprecedented run, but they all failed.

Cody Rhodes came close to finishing the job at WrestleMania, but The Bloodline's interference proved how unstoppable Roman Reigns is. Many fans are rooting for LA Knight to win at Crown Jewel, but it won't be an easy task for him.

However, since he and John Cena are allies, the 16-time world champion can be his solution to a potential Bloodline interference.

