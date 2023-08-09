"I'm in love with him" - WWE Superstar confesses her feelings for Otis (Exclusive)

There's something about Otis that makes him popular amongst the women in WWE. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Maxxine Dupri was asked about her "crush" on Otis and joining Alpha Academy.

It's been a few months since Maxxine Dupri seemingly tried recruiting Otis into Maximum Male Models. Dupri eventually became a student of Chad Gable and is currently undergoing in-ring training.

Despite predominantly being a manager, Maxxine's career path and aspirations have taken a detour, and many wondered whether it would affect her relationship with Otis.

Maxxine Dupri clarified that Otis wasn't a "former crush," as she confessed that she was still very much enamored by him. Here's what the 26-year-old star told Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE SummerSlam:

"Yes (on Otis still being a crush of hers). Of course, I'm in love with him." [00:36 - 00:43]

Maxxine Dupri also shot down the possibility of expanding Alpha Academy with her former Maximum Male Models stablemates. Dupri considered herself an expert in business and branding and realized how to manage a group effectively.

The former WWE NXT star admitted that she saw "something special" in Otis and has no regrets about switching allegiance months ago.

"No, because here's the thing. I am a business girl to my core. I was raised by entrepreneurs, and everything in me is business, money, and branding. I think I really saw something special in Otis, and I was correct because look at us now." [00:44 - 1:00]

Maxxine Dupri feels she has hit the "sweet spot" with Chad Gable and Otis in WWE

When Maxxine Dupri first started making advances toward Otis, Chad Gable wasn't too pleased as he believed she was an unwanted distraction.

Dupri recalled having differences with "Coach Gable" and how they didn't agree upon many things. As time progressed, the trio formed a stronger bond, and Maxxine was glad she was in the company of two exceptionally gifted performers.

The RAW Superstar called Alpha Academy money and didn't think they needed anyone else to get better:

"And Obviously, me and Coach Gable didn't have common ground in the beginning, but us three coming together has been excellent, and I think that us being a trio is the money. That right there is the sweet spot." [1:01 - 1:18]

Have you enjoyed watching Alpha Academy? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here