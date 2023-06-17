"I'm married b*tch" - Former WWE Champion extremely upset by Scarlett's actions during SmackDown match

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, former WWE Champion AJ Styles belittled Scarlett for her mischievous shenanigans.

Bordeaux approached Styles on the blue brand last week and attacked him with a powder. Karrion Kross eventually arrived from behind and hit The O.C. member with a Kross Jacket, knocking him out.

Hence tonight, Styles and Mia Yim of The O.C. faction went head-to-head with Karrion Kross and his wife in a mixed tag team match. During the match, the men started things off.

As Yim tagged in quickly, she was all over her opponent. The former WWE Champion tagged back in, and he hit The Doom Walker with the Styles Clash, but Scarlett broke it up.

In the final moments, Styles and Scarlett had an altercation that saw the latter trying to allure and tease the former world champion. But AJ Styles lashed out at the female WWE Superstar, stating he was married.

"I'm married b*tch," Styles asserted.

Check out the video below:

Michin pulled her opponent out of the ring, but she distracted Styles for long enough. Karrion Kross locked in the Kross Jacket and nailed Styles, sending him face-first into the mat for the win.

It remains to be seen how the former WWE Champion will get back at Karrion Kross and his partner.

