"I'm so much more than that" - Carmella on her WWE frustrations

Carmella believes a high-profile WrestleMania moment would stop people from only viewing her as the superstar who defeated Charlotte Flair in 2018.

The current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Flair during the post-WrestleMania 34 episode of SmackDown. Four years on, her only notable WrestleMania moment came in 2019 when she won a Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

Speaking to her fiancé Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Carmella discussed her frustrations with some people’s opinion of her career:

“Why do I only have to be known for winning Money in the Bank and cashing in on Charlotte Flair? I’m so much more than that and I want so much more than that, and I think that that’s okay to want more than that. That’s my goal [a WrestleMania moment], and if I don’t get that I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

The former NXT star held the SmackDown Women’s Championship for 130 days in 2018 before losing it back to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. She has not won a WWE Women’s Championship as a singles competitor since that defeat.

Carmella is currently Queen Zelina’s tag team partner

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Carmella and Queen Zelina on the November 22, 2021 episode of RAW.

Moving forward, the two-time Money in the Bank winner wants to prove that she is more than just a tag team wrestler:

“I want an opportunity to show what I can do. I want to remind people what I can do because I know what I’m capable of, and I think maybe some people out there forgot, but I’d like my opportunity to remind everyone what I’m capable of, and I want more than just being one half of the tag team champions and being Queen Zelina’s sidekick.”

Carmella’s most recent singles title opportunity came in July 2021 when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It is unclear if she will compete in a match at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

