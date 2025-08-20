"I'm Not a Cool Wrestler"- Becky Lynch Explains Why She Loves to be a Heel

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is among the most dominant heel characters on the current roster. The 38-year-old recently explained why she loves to be the bad guy in front of the camera.

The Man recently joined Cody Rhodes on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About? She spoke about several things, including her husband Seth Rollins, being a mother, fan interactions, and more.

Becky Lynch also revealed that she loved to portray a heel character. The former WWE Women's Champion reasoned that she becomes a better wrestler when she is a heel. Lynch added that she is better at making other people look good, as she is not a cool wrestler and does not have any cool moves.

"I really love being a bad guy. I feel like I do more good being bad, you know, like I'm a better wrestler that way. I'm better at making people look good because I'm not a cool wrestler and don't have cool moves," Becky said. [From 1:02:46 to 1:03:04]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch returned to WWE after nearly a year to replace Bayley as Lyra Valkyria's tag team partner at WrestleMania 41. The Irish-born stars defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, The Judgment Day members won back the title on the very next edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Man turned heel by attacking Lyra Valkyria after the loss. Lynch later revealed that she was the one who attacked Bayley heading into the championship match at The Show of Shows. She followed it up by defeating Valkyria to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank.

Becky Lynch successfully defended her WWE Intercontinental Championship twice in two weeks on RAW

Becky Lynch ended her rivalry with Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. The Man defeated the 28-year-old at the premium live event, and the latter can no longer challenge for the title as long as Lynch holds the gold.

In her next in-ring appearance, Becky put her title on the line against Maxxine Dupri on the August 11 edition of Monday Night RAW. The champion put forth a clinical performance to win the bout via submission. She successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship the following week against Natalya as well.

It will be interesting to see who the next challenger to Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be.

