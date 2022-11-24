WWE SmackDown Superstar Scarlett has applauded Maximum Male Models (MMM) on social media.

The faction made up of Maxxine Dupri, Mansoor, and Mace has been putting out war-themed skits. The short videos are themed around this year's Survivor Series, which will feature WarGames matches for the first time on the main roster.

The comedic skits feature the male models preparing for the premium live event this Saturday, November 26 with camo outfits. They are also seen putting face paint on and getting waxed.

Scarlett, who has been seen alongside Karrion Kross since the two returned to WWE back in August, has now seemingly broken character to applaud MMM, claiming that she is obsessed with the WarGames skits they have worked on.

"Obsessed with these 😂😂" wrote Scarlett.

Scarlett seems to be heading towards her first in-ring feud in WWE. As Karrion Kross took out Madcap Moss on last week's episode of SmackDown after their match, Emma, who is Moss' real-life girlfriend, ran out to save him.

This seems to be heading towards a program between the two duos, and possibly towards an inter-gender tag match somewhere down the line.

Scarlett recently had an incident with an older fan at a WWE live event

Scarlett had an indecent incident with an older fan at a recent WWE live event.

At Saturday Night's Main Event show in Peoria, IL on November 12, Drew McIntyre took on Karrion Kross. During the match, The Siren of Sin was ringside and slapped The Scottish Warrior when the referee wasn't watching.

This action was taken a little too seriously by an unidentified female fan sitting in the third row. The fan threw a cup of alcohol at the 31-year-old star which splashed all over her attire.

While the incident did not physically harm her, she did shout at the fan, who was escorted out of the venue immediately.

Scarlett later took to Twitter to comment on the incident in character, working to generate heat with the local crowd in Peoria with her words on social media.

"As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria," Scarlett wrote. "PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."

"As a classy woman from Chicago, I'm not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria," Scarlett wrote. "PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo."

While reactions from live crowds for heels like Karrion Kross and Scarlett are to be somewhat expected, physically interacting and attempting to hurt the talent is never okay and should be punished.

