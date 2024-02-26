"I'm one of the veterans now" - Carlito opens up about his current WWE run and being a member of LWO

SmackDown star Carlito has discussed his current run with WWE and being a part of the LWO faction.

The former United States Champion made a surprise return to the company at Fastlane 2023, where he was revealed as the third member of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's team. They went on to defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match. However, Escobar is no longer part of the LWO, as he turned heel and revived Legado Del Fantasma with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

During a recent appearance on Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw, Carlito stated that it's been fun being back in WWE and that he's now a veteran who wants to help other talent.

"It's fun the second time around just because I'm one of the elder statesmen," Carlito said. "I'm one of the veterans now... It's cool now because my job is to help out the younger talent; that's what I enjoy about it now, is being able to help these young guys and pass on whatever knowledge I have on to them," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Carlito and Santos Escobar are set to collide in a Street Fight on WWE SmackDown this week

Last week on the blue brand, it was announced that the two stars would collide once again, but it'd be a Street Fight. They faced each other on the January 26 episode of SmackDown, which was won by Escobar.

However, this time, things will be different, as weapons will be legal, and there'll most likely be some interference during the bout. Escobar has Angel, Humbero and Elektra Lopez while the LWO has Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

It'll be interesting to see what happens on Friday Night SmackDown.

