"I'm all for the open-border policy, not just between countries but companies as well” - WWE star Finn Balor on wrestling across different promotions

Finn Balor is one of the top stars in WWE, as he is consistently featured in marquee matches on WWE's third brand, NXT. But, he also has a lot of history outside of WWE. He rose to stardom in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and in a recent interview, Balor hinted that he'd be interested in wrestling for different promotions.

Balor is one of the most prominent stars in WWE. He's the reigning NXT Champion, and as a former Universal Champion, he has (briefly) been a main eventer on WWE RAW. Given his success around the world, it's not surprising that he's open to competing on various continents.

Currently, his former Bullet Club partners are jumping across brands from IMPACT Wrestling to AEW and vice versa. In light of all the cross-promotional wrestling taking place outside of WWE, Finn Balor shared his thoughts on this trend in a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Graham GSM Matthews. He stated that he'd be open to wresting in different countries and/or promotions.

"I know there's a lot of cross-brand work going on, which is something I've been an advocate for for years. I don't feel like we should be limited to what our contract says or what company we work for. I feel like wrestling on the whole can be better if we all worked together, so if that means me going to Japan or me going to Europe or me going to Mexico, I'm down to do that. I'm all for the open-border policy, not just between countries, but companies as well."

It's hard to imagine a scenario where WWE would join in on the cross-brand party that is currently taking place in other promotions. But if Vince McMahon ever agrees to work with other companies, it would definitely be exciting to see Finn Balor wrestle alongside his former Bullet Club teammates.

What's next for Finn Balor in WWE?

Finn Balor with the NXT Championship

Finn Balor won the WWE NXT Championship from Adam Cole on September 8, 2020. He has defended the title two times against Kyle O'Reilly. A jaw injury derailed Balor's reign, but he has returned to his status as a full-time star. "The Prince" is set to defend his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne this Sunday at NXT: Vengeance Day

If he wins on Sunday, Balor might get a chance to have a dream match at WrestleMania. Edge won the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, and he still hasn't decided which champion he will face at WrestleMania.

If Edge challenges for the NXT Championship, he could use his star power to elevate WWE's third brand. Only time will tell what the future holds for Balor and the NXT Championship.