WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently issued a warning to her arch-rival Kiana James.

On tonight's episode of NXT, Perez faced Lash Legend for a singles match. Despite initially having the upper hand, Perez lost to the latter when James interfered. The distraction allowed Legend to attack Roxanne with a big boot and a powerslam and pick up the win.

Following her loss, Perez opened up during a backstage interview, where she sent out a warning to James. Perez mentioned how Kiana James has always interrupted her and cost her her matches.

She further stated that she would make sure to take revenge on the NXT star in the future.

"I'm p***ed off. I'm p***ed off, that's exactly how I feel, because every single time that I get an opportunity, that I get an inch closer to getting back that NXT Women's Championship, Kiana James has to come on in and take it from me."

She continued:

"Kiana has had it out for me since the day that we got signed together. Why? Because I became Breakout Tournament winner, she didn't. I became Iron Survivor, she didn't. I became NXT Women's Champion and she didn't. And that's supposed to be my fault? No, what's going to be my fault is when I take her out for good." (0:13- 0:58)

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez on her Royal Rumble match

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez recently opened up about her Royal Rumble match and how did it made her feel.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez said she was surprised to learn that she would be competing in the Royal Rumble match within just a year of getting into the business.

Perez added that it was an insane experience and she soaked in the moment much as she could.

"When they called me and told me I was gonna be a part of the Royal Rumble, within a year of me being here, was so insane to me, and I can still feel that feeling that I had when I was in Gorilla and I was about to come out, and the timer was counting down. It was crazy. And I just soaked in that moment as much as I could," said Roxanne Perez. [4:45 - 5:07]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Roxanne Perez.

