"I'm in pain every single day of my life." — Why AEW's Darby Allin's finishing move might be too dangerous

Darby Allin may be causing himself so much damage that he is not able to continue wrestling in AEW.

Could there be other moves that Darby Allin performed to replace the dangerous finisher he uses now?

Darby Allin is seen as one of the most dangerous performers in the world when it comes to his own move-set. At times, it appears that the young AEW wrestler does not have much regard for his own safety as he continues to throw caution to the wind on a weekly basis. One of the moves that Darby Allin performs regularly as his finisher is the Coffin Drop. Talking about the move, ECW and WWE veteran, Al Snow, said that the move was too dangerous and it was short-sighted of him to perform it as his finishing move.

During his interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Al Snow talked about how the Coffin Drop move was too dangerous for Darby Allin and it was short-sighted of him to perform the move as his finisher.

What is Darby Allin's 'Coffin Drop'?

Darby Allin's 'Coffin Drop' move is when he goes to the top rope and then lands back-first onto his opponent, without using his hands as any sort of cushion.

The move definitely looks extremely good and when it connects, Darby Allin can use it as an excellent finisher, but it does put his health at risk in AEW, as Al Snow pointed out.

Why is AEW's Darby Allin's Coffin Drop so dangerous?

Darby Allin in AEW has seemingly thrown caution to the wind for most of his moves. This is something that he is able to do because he is still young. Al Snow pointed out that in the long term, Darby Allin would end up suffering for his 'Coffin Drop' if he made it too regular a part of his AEW move-set.

"I think for him, it's a short-sighted thing. The first time I ever saw it, I thought he's an idiot because if again, and granted, look at the stupid stuff I did. You know what I mean? I can't judge somebody. I did a lot of stuff and took a lot of risks and I'm paying the price now. I'm in pain every single day of my life. I really am – a dramatic amount of pain and I'm not exaggerating. I hurt all the time. Sometimes I hurt so bad and it's so oppressive that sometimes I have to lay down to take a nap because it just wears me out. It's my choice."

Al Snow said that Darby Allin would not be able to perform the move regularly and it was often just a short term thing, where Allin even attacked his AEW opponent more even after delivering move, wasting the effort and what pain he suffered as a result.

"If it gets you more out of the audience, not a temporary reaction: okay. The objective is to try to get a true genuine, emotional reaction and connection that now motivates more people to want to see you perform. But how often are you going to be able to do it?"

Darby Allin's Coffin Drop move is definitely loved by the AEW audience, but as can be seen in the GIF below, when he lands on the apron back-first, it is a move that can go very wrong, very fast.