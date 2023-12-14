"I'm only a phone call away" - WWE Hall of Famer teases return

A WWE Hall of Famer has teased a potential return to the Stamford-based company.

The product is hitting on all cylinders right now and doing incredible business. CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to the promotion last month, and the road to WrestleMania 40 is off to an incredible start.

Many superstars make their return during WrestleMania season because the entire wrestling world is turning into the product. Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Mick Foley was asked if he had the ultimate eye for talent. Foley jokingly responded by saying that he did and that he was available if Shawn Michaels needed him in NXT.

"I've got a pretty good eye for talent, yeah. I mean, I'm only a phone call away if Shawn Michaels needs a little help," he said.

Mick Foley on the promo between Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW

Mick Foley offered an interesting perspective on the confrontation between CM Punk and Seth Rollins this past Monday night on RAW.

While appearing on The Bump, Foley noted that he knows Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Champion can sometimes get frustrated. The Hall of Famer noted that Rollins believes he is the best wrestler on the planet, and the legend added that The Visionary can make a case that he is.

"But I know Seth, Seth gets frustrated. He believes, and I think rightfully so, that he is the best wrestler, not only in WWE but around the globe. I believe he has made that statement emphatically, he is my MVP for, well Mami [Rhea Ripley] that is pretty close," he said.

CM Punk has made it known that he is back to finish what he started and vowed to win the Royal Rumble to go on to the main event WWE WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes needs to win the Men's Royal Rumble match to ensure another opportunity to finish his story and get another match against Roman Reigns.

It will be fascinating to see which superstar emerges victorious next month at the premium live event.

Who do you think will win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

