"I'm not planning on being there" - former WWE Women's Champion discusses potential Royal Rumble return

The WWE Royal Rumble match is full of surprises, but there is one name that we will likely not be seeing.

With the Royal Rumble premium live event happening on Saturday night, many fans are speculating about surprise entrants. One name that is not expected to be in San Antonio for it is former Women's Champion Candice Michelle.

While speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo, Candice Michelle was asked if she would be returning to the ring for the Royal Rumble. She said she is open to it but the company has never called her about it. Meanwhile, she still plans to enjoy the show:

"I wish I was going. Every year, people are always like, 'How come you're not there? Why are you not in this? One year, they mentioned I was there but never called me. It just hasn’t been my time. So I’m open for it, I’m looking forward to the year when it’s my time, and I don’t think this year’s my time either, but you never know. WWE likes to call you the day before and say, 'By the way, can you come down tomorrow?' So I’m not planning on being there this year, but I’ll watch and support, and hopefully one of these years, it’s my time to be there." h/t Fightful

As of this writing, there have only been seven women that have declared themselves for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma.

What was the last time Candice Michelle was on WWE television?

Candice Michelle was prominent on WWE television from 2004 through 2009 before being released by the company. Throughout that time, she won the WWE Women's Championship once. Additionally, Pro Wrestling Illustrated named her the Most Improved Wrestler of the Year and Woman of the Year in 2007.

She returned to the company for the Raw Reunion episode on July 22, 2019, and during the show captured the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinning Kelly Kelly. Later in the episode, she was submitted by Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze to lose the title.

It is definitely clear that some fans are ready to see her make a return in this year's Royal Rumble match.

payne🖤 • NW: Shameless 👩‍👧‍👦 @RaineOfPayne ik everyone has they’ve different opinions on her but candice michelle deserves a royal rumble spot this year..



