"I'm not playing the same games as y'all" - Logan Paul turns on the WWE Universe after US Title victory

Current United States Champion Logan Paul has sent a stern message to the WWE Universe after Crown Jewel.

The Maverick locked horns with Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. The two put on an exhilarating matchup with the fate of the US Title hanging in the balance. Paul, with some help from an ally, got hold of brass knuckles and decked Mysterio while he was airborne. This allowed the social media sensation to pick up the win.

During an exclusive post-match interview, Paul hit back at fans claiming he was handed the title. The 28-year-old mentioned that he worked hard for everything he had, and winning the United States Championship was just the beginning of his legacy in WWE.

"Been seeing a lot of y'all saying that I'm spoonfed, that this title was given to me, that I haven't earned it. Let's get one thing straight: I'm from Cleveland. Everything is earned. Nothing is given. I work harder than your simple minds can even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than you do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated, my pace is unmatched. I'm not playing the same games as y'all, son. I've beaten the matrix. I am the architect. Mark my words: the WWE Universe is my universe, and this belt is just the beginning of that. Watch what I can do." [0:01 - 0:30]

Triple H congratulated Logan Paul on his victory

After the thrilling United States Championship showdown, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate The Maverick.

The Game pointed out that Logan Paul had just eight matches for the company and was already holding championship gold. He highlighted how it was a testament to Paul's dedication and work ethic.

Triple H congratulated the star and posed for pictures with Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see Rey Mysterio's reaction on SmackDown and whether Paul will now become a weekly attraction on WWE TV.

