"I'm pretty sure he hated me at first" - Tony Nese on senior WWE official

WWE Superstar, 205 Live mainstay and former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese was released from his WWE contract yesterday. In a series of social media statements, he claimed that a senior WWE official hated him to begin with.

Following a series of releases on June 25th, which mainly involved several of the Superstars on 205 Live, WWE SmackDown and RAW on-screen official Adam Pearce tweeted his support for the purple brand.

This man right here was the godfather of 205. One of the few that fought for us and pushed us to work hard every day no matter the circumstances. I'm pretty sure he hated me at first but I think we're cool now. https://t.co/hqtyEB1gvI — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 26, 2021

This prompted Tony Nese to praise Adam Pearce for his involvement in 205 LIVE and how influential the default authority figure on WWE's main roster was in encouraging its stars to perform every time. However, he also revealed that Adam Pearce didn't like him, but they seem okay now.

Nese has been very active on social media since his release. The Premier Athlete shared stories of his time in 205 Live, some moments that he's proud of and what his plans are for the future. If you're a fan of his it's well worth taking a look!

Tony Nese was one of many names WWE released from 205 Live on the 25th June, 2021

Tony Nese was joined by fellow 205 Live Superstars Ariya Daivari, The Bollywood Boyz, Curt Stallion and August Grey leaving just four active Superstars on the 205 Live roster.

This has led many to wonder what the future holds for WWE's Cruiserweight division and its standalone show. WWE has yet to make any sort of announcement about what they're going to do with 205 Live, so for now I guess it's business as usual.

What's next for Tony Nese?

As for what the future holds for Tony Nese, he's already received a job offer as former WWE star and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer has offered Nese a job at IMPACT Wrestling.

Hey @TonyNese hit me up in 91days

X DIVISION & everyone matters#DreamMatches pic.twitter.com/DZkvTR8sfB — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 25, 2021

Whether or not Tony Nese does go to IMPACT Wrestling remains to be seen but I know I'd quite enjoy seeing him performing in the X-Division there! I'm sure he'll do great wherever he ends up!

