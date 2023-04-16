"I’m probably going to catch hell for this" - Corey Graves makes a controversial statement regarding the WWE women's division

Corey Graves has made a controversial statement regarding the WWE women's division.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves criticized the women's tag team division by stating that it never gained momentum. He even briefly spoke about newly crowned champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

He mentioned that the division has been poorly booked. Morgan and Rodriguez recently dethroned the team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the titles. Stratus stepped in for Lita, who previously won the belts with Lynch.

"The champions are going to drive the ship in the women’s tag division. It was really important for Liv and Raquel to emerge victorious and, as far as the women’s tag team championships go, I’m probably going to catch hell for this, it’s never really caught fire. It’s never been a strong division. It’s sort of been an amalgam of thrown together tag teams. ‘I’m going to team with this person tonight, we have a tag title match we didn’t win, okay, time to get a new partner.’ It’s always been very transient and constantly in flux. I’m talking the entire existence of the titles, since the very beginning," said Corey Graves. [H/T: Fightful]

Corey Graves further praised both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

In continuation of the same, Corey Graves explained why he is hopeful that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will solidify the women's tag team division.

The commentator mentioned that Morgan and Rodriguez could motivate other superstars to step up their game.

"Liv and Raquel could be a duo who have what it takes to solidify the division and maybe sit on top for a while and maybe inspire some other superstars who aren't getting the opportunities they so desire right now, who want more TV time, who want promo time, but they're not getting it for whatever reason. Maybe somebody sitting backstage or in catering or a couple people sitting in NXT are going, 'You know what, let me make a run for this.' We haven't had a serious, full-time tag team in my recollection. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) are the closest we had to hold the titles because they were a full-time act together. The rest have sort of been, 'Hey, be my partner. Okay, we'll have a little run, okay, onto the next.' Everything feels temporary. Raquel and Liv could be very good for the division," Corey Graves added.

