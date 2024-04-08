"I’m so proud"- Bayley extends heartfelt message of appreciation to 41-year-old WWE Superstar 

Current WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently took to social media to share a memory with her fans when she first met Damian Priest.

On WrestleMania XL Night Two, The Role Model secured a big victory as she defeated her former friend IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Champion in a hard-fought battle. Damian Priest on the other hand finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Bayley recently opened up about her first encounter with the Archer of Infamy, back in 2018 at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. She wrote of how appealing his skills were after witnessing just one match. The Role Model also congratulated Priest on winning his first World Title in the company on the same night at WrestleMania.

"I first met @archerofinfamy back in 2018 at the ECW Arena in Philly. I’ve never watched him before that but after just 1 match I wondered why he didn’t work for WWE yet. This dude can do it all, I can’t wait to see where this journey takes him next. My dude - I’m so proud. So happy for you. And like a big loser that I am, excited that we won titles on the same night, in the city we first met, at Wrestle F’N mania. 2024 ERA 🍻 #martinezrules," she wrote.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Bayley poured her heart out for the WWE Universe post her victory

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley took to her social media account to express her gratitude for her supporters and fans after her victory at WrestleMania XL.

The Role Model conveyed how grateful she feels for the support and the fans who believe in her. She also mentioned her fans being the best ones in the entire world. She further added:

"I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who has believed and have patiently been on this journey with me. The best fans in the da*n world. #WrestleMania."

The Role Model's victory set the stage for exciting rivalries for the women's title, and fans are eager to see who will step up to challenge her next.

