"I'm so proud of you" - Details of Triple H's backstage interaction with top star at WWE Backlash 2023

Zelina Vega recently shared an emotional Instagram post, where she revealed the details of her interaction with Triple H after her match at WWE Backlash 2023.

Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Premium Live Event. The Puerto Rico crowd was molten hot during the match, firmly in support of the Latino World Order member. Though she fell short of winning, fans gave her a standing ovation for her performance after the bout. Zelina Vega teared up upon seeing the reception as she walked backstage.

She recently put up an Instagram post detailing her experience at Backlash 2023. The LWO member mentioned that she was grateful to the fans for their support and revealed how Triple H told her he was proud of her once she got back after the match.

The 32-year-old also made it clear that things had only started for her and that she would capture the Women's Championship in WWE soon.

Check out Zelina Vega's Instagram post and caption below:

"I woke up this morning with happy tears rolling down my face and PRAAAAYING that it wasn’t a dream like it always was. I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home. You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I’m so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero’s, to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say “I’m so proud of you.” …and he was talking to me this time 🥲 I’m crying even typing this," wrote Zelina Vega.

She further wrote:

"To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I’ll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you’ll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning.. someday I will become@wwe Women’s Champion."

WWE star Zelina Vega on almost quitting wrestling

In an interview ahead of Backlash 2023, Zelina Vega revealed how she was close to quitting wrestling after failing her seventh WWE tryout in a row. However, Vega mentioned that a chat with Dwayne Johnson put things into perspective for her.

She also credited The Brahma Bull for ensuring she got the part of AJ Lee in Saraya's biopic, Fighting with My Family, which The Rock produced.

"To go from that to training at the Performance Center, it's been a dream come true. Had I not said anything to him [The Rock], to not be able to live this dream…it's crazy how these little things [work]. If one thing had just changed, none of this would have happened. I owe a lot to him. It's mindblowing to think had that one instance changed, everything else would have," said Zelina Vega.

It's safe to say that after her star-making performance at Backlash, Zelina Vega is sure to become a major force to be reckoned with in the women's division.

