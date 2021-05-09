"I'm so proud of you"- Triple H's backstage reaction to WWE star's recent victory

Damian Priest’s new WWE Chronicle episode captured the moment when Triple H congratulated him after competing in his first WrestleMania match.

Priest joined forces with rapper Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison on the first night of WrestleMania 37. The match was widely viewed as one of the best across both WrestleMania nights.

The latest episode of WWE Network show WWE Chronicle focused on Priest’s first three months as a RAW Superstar. Following his WrestleMania debut, cameras showed Triple H applauding the former NXT North American Champion’s performance:

"It was awesome, man," Triple H said. "I’m so proud of you."

Priest made his televised WWE debut on Triple H’s NXT brand in December 2018. He spent two years in NXT before officially becoming a member of the RAW roster in January 2021.

Triple H has believed in Damian Priest for a long time

Damian Priest held the NXT North American Championship for 67 days

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino spoke to Damian Priest earlier this year about his final NXT match against Karrion Kross. The former NXT star also discussed his move from Triple H’s NXT brand to Vince McMahon’s main roster.

He revealed that Triple H personally delivered the news to him about his move to RAW:

"He wanted to tell me face to face and shake my hand and congratulate me," Priest said. "I appreciate that he was the one just 'cause he's helped me so much, and he believed in me. That that's the main thing. Like he's actually believed in me and helped me to believe that it's okay to be myself. So I was really appreciative that he was the one and the words he said to me, you know, as far as going forward, and it was super cool."

Rick Ucchino conducted another interview with Damian Priest after his WrestleMania 37 win. Watch the video above to find out Priest’s thoughts on working with Bad Bunny, Randy Orton’s reaction to the match and more.