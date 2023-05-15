"I'm ready to support the females" - WWE RAW Superstar on potentially adding members to popular stable

WWE RAW Superstar Maxxine Dupri is open to adding female members to Maximum Male Models.

Dupri made her main roster debut last year when she was introduced as the sister of Max Dupri, who is now performing as LA Knight again. She eventually became the manager of Mån.sôör and Ma.çé, as well as the Director of Talent for Maximum Male Models.

In an interview with WWE Die Woche, Dupri was asked about the possibility of introducing Maximum Female Models on the main roster. She liked the idea and named NXT's Tiffany Stratton as one of the potential members of her new stable.

"I am ready to support the females," Dupri said. "I feel like we have so many female superstars that, with my guidance, we could just take to the top. I think there's so many throughout NXT, but also throughout SmackDown and RAW."

She continued:

"I'm just gonna say, Tiffany Stratton looked so good in her gold gear on Tuesday, and I think that gold gear would look really good with a belt around her, and I think with my guidance, we might get there." [H/T WrestleZone]

Tiffany Stratton is one of the top female NXT stars right now and could be the next NXT Women's Champion. Stratton has steadily improved over the past year, and it would not be surprising if she's part of the next round of main roster call-ups.

Could Maxxine Dupri finally make her in-ring WWE debut?

Maxxine Dupri was signed by WWE back in 2021 after the SummerSlam tryouts. She immediately made her debut as Sofia Cromwell, who is an on-air talent, in NXT.

Dupri was called up to the main roster last year and has not made her in-ring debut. She teased the possibility after the WWE Draft when the official Twitter account of USA Network thought that it was time for her to wrestle.

Dupri was training at the Performance Center before she got called up to become the manager of Maximum Male Models. This is also not the first time she teased her in-ring debut. Nevertheless, she's doing a great job as a valet and has been very entertaining in backstage segments with Otis and Chad Gable.

Would you like to see Maximum Female Models in WWE? Who could be the members of the new stable? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes