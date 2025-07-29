"I'm retired" - Legendary WWE figure confirms he will never wrestle again 13 years after last match

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 29, 2025 01:46 GMT
The star has said that he will never wrestle again (Credit: WWE.com)
A legendary WWE figure has now confirmed that he has retired from wrestling once and for all. He has now promised on WWE RAW that he will never wrestle again.

Before Sheamus' match on WWE RAW tonight, he was close to Michael Cole and asked him if he was ready for another banger after banger after banger while shaking him, and Cole was left rather disheveled, with Corey Graves making fun of him. Graves then went on to ask if he was indeed ready for a banger, and asked him if he was going to break out his orange singlet:

"Are you ready for a banger? You're going to break out that orange singlet, Cole?"
It should be noted that Cole has used the singlet in the past, when he entered the ring against John Cena and Jerry Lawler in the summer of 2012.

Cole answered that he was retired and he did not plan on returning to the ring ever again. The legendary commentator confirmed that he retired from his in-ring career a number of years ago. Cole last wrestled a match against Lawler on the July 9, 2012 episode of RAW.

"No, not quite, I'm retired. I retired from my Hall of Fame in-ring career a number of years ago."

The star came close to getting involved in the ring recently when helping Pat McAfee, but when it comes to wrestling, his career seems to be over.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
