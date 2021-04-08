"I'm retired" - WWE Hall of Famer allows Apollo Crews to use his iconic finisher

Apollo Crews is currently on a very interesting run as a heel, and the Nigerian Prince is scheduled to face Big E at WrestleMania 37.

Crews' character work might have its fair share of detractors, but the former United States champion's in-ring skills have never been questioned. Apollo Crews has an extensive move-set that also includes a WWE Hall of Famer's iconic finisher.

Apollo Crews has used the Angle Slam, aka the Olympic Slam, on a few occasions in his matches, and Kurt Angle was recently asked whether he had any issues with an active WWE talent using the finisher.

During an 'Ask Kurt Anything' session on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle stated he was not against wrestlers borrowing signature moves or maneuvers from stars who were not in the company.

The Olympic gold medalist reminded listeners that he was retired, and he was glad to see Apollo Crews use the move as it would help carry forward the WWE Legend's legacy:

"I got heat from Randy for tweeting out one time that he stole my finish, and I told him that I was just kidding. But he was pretty pissed off but I was just kidding. You know, anybody that wants to come up with a move or wants to do somebody's move, as long as you're not in that company, you might as well use it. So, if Apollo wants to use it, I'm retired. So, it might as well remind people of what I did in the past, and it will make my legacy carry on to some extent. I'm glad Apollo is using it."

What should the fans expect from Big E and Apollo Crews' Nigerian Drum Fight?

As noted earlier, Apollo Crews is scheduled to face Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship. What is a Nigerian Drum Fight, you ask?

Big E opened up about the first-time-ever match stipulation during an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino:

"If I'm being honest, I don't know what a Nigerian Drum Match is. I don't know, but I can tell you this, I'm gonna do some research. I'm gonna reach out to some historians. I'm going to hit the Google machine very hard. I might have to learn on the fly because no one has explained this to me. I can assure you, though, I'm sure it will be brutal. There'll be some violence, I'm sure. But, yeah, I wish I had an answer for you."

WWE's creative team has given Apollo Crews a very intriguing gimmick to work with on SmackDown, but will it be a long-term success? Sound off in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit 'The Kurt Angle Show' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.