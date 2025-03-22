"I'm scared" - Mia Yim sends a message after appearing with WWE legend

Recently, Mia Yim re-shared a picture of herself with a WWE Legend. The picture was posted online by the legend as the 35-year-old Yim joked that the experience scared her.

Ad

The WWE Legend in question is The Boogeyman. A fan favorite of the WWE Universe, Martin Wright has portrayed the terrifying character for close to 21 years. Given that, it's no surprise he signed a Legends contract with the company back in 2015.

Since then, he has made sporadic TV appearances, and during one such appearance, it seems he took a picture with Mia Yim backstage. A man of few words, The Boogeyman shared the picture, which shows him hugging and pointing at Yim, on X without a caption.

Ad

Trending

Mia Yim re-shared the photo and made a note of her expression in it. She playfully captioned her tweet, implying that she wanted her mother to come and pick her up because she was "scared."

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Hey mom? Can you pick me up, I’m scared," tweeted Yim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's always nice to see the current generation of WWE Superstars acknowledge and hang out with the legends of old. That being said, The Boogeyman is one eerie character most would choose to stay far away from.

Mia Yim's last match on WWE SmackDown was a brutal Street Fight

Currently, Mia Yim goes by the name of Michin in WWE. She has been performing her craft on WWE SmackDown, and of late she has been engaged in an intense rivalry with Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Ad

Green believes herself to be the epitome of excellence in WWE, often referring to Yim as "street trash." This has resulted in plenty of clashes over the last few months, the latest of which was a Street Fight a few weeks ago.

Considering The Hot Mess' nickname for her, one would assume Michin came out on top. However, a timely intervention from Green's new security member, Alba Fyre, granted her the victory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Since then, Michin hasn't made an appearance on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for her next or if they will choose to continue with this feud heading into WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback