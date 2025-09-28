  • home icon
  • "I'm semi-retired from wrestling" - Released former WWE champion makes surprising claim

"I'm semi-retired from wrestling" - Released former WWE champion makes surprising claim

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 28, 2025 19:08 GMT
This is a huge announcement (image credit: WWE.com)

WWE has released a number of stars over the past year, but it comes as a shock that one of the names who was only released back in May has now claimed he is semi-retired.

Braun Strowman recently spoke to Collider, where he revealed that wrestling is no longer his focus after almost a decade in the ring.

"Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things – I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor – but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'" he revealed. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
The former Universal Champion noted that he is now focused on acting and looking to pursue that as a career. The Monster Among Monsters had a decent run with the company. Besides holding the Universal Title, he is a former Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Tag Team Champion, and a former Money in the Bank winner.

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has a new show coming out on the USA Network

Braun Strowman was released back in May, and it seems that he has reverted to using his real name, Adam Scherr. That being said, Strowman is using his WWE name as part of a new project, which is set to be released next month.

Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman is set to premiere on October 24 on USA Network, and it seems that the former star has been able to keep his WWE name for the show.

It is set to be a food challenge show, which could open several doors for Strowman, who has now made it clear that he wants to pursue an acting career.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
