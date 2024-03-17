"I'm sick of this" - WWE star speaks out after taking a vicious RKO from Randy Orton on SmackDown

WWE star Randy Orton viciously RKO'd Austin Theory this week on SmackDown.

With United States Champion Logan Paul on commentary, The Viper locked horns with Grayson Waller on the blue show. Despite a valiant effort from The Aussie Icon, Orton dropped him with a DDT and then hit an RKO to close the contest with a win.

After the match, Theory and Paul tried to gang up on Orton, but Kevin Owens arrived to even the odds. This led to Austin Theory taking a Stunner-RKO combo.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Theory and Waller on The SmackDown Lowdown this week. The former United States Champion was furious after being at the receiving end of an RKO, the third week in a row. He didn't want to speak much on the topic and urged Saxton to move on to the next question.

"How do we feel? RKO for the second. Is it the third week in a row? I mean, I don't know how many times. But you know what? I'm sick of this. I'm tired of this. So what's your next question." [1:37 - 1:50]

Randy Orton will challenge for the United States Championship at WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, general manager Nick Aldis made a groundbreaking announcement for the United States Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Aldis informed Logan Paul that he would defend his gold in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. He named Randy Orton and Kevin Owens as The Maverick's challengers.

The YouTube sensation was shocked by the announcement. Under Triple Threat rules, Paul does not even need to be pinned to lose the title.

It will be interesting to see if Paul can retain the title against two former World Champions like Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

