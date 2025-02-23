"I'm so sick of you" - Nia Jax shares her thoughts on popular WWE Superstar

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are in the middle of a storyline with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus heading into the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. But it seems that Jax has some issues with another superstar.

Jax and Naomi are technically family since The Irresistible Force is a member of the Anoa'i family and The Glow is married to Jimmy Uso. However, it seems like the two women are not on the same page.

Following WWE SmackDown, Naomi shared an image of her new tassel boots on Instagram and Jax responded to the post by commenting:

"I'm so sick of you."

Check out a screenshot of Naomi's post and Jax's comment below:

Nia Jax has made her feelings known (Image credits: Instagram)

Naomi and Bianca Belair are the current Women's Tag Team Champions, but Naomi only has the title because Jade Cargill was attacked in the fall of 2024 and Belair needed someone to step in to prevent her from having to relinquish her titles.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Jade Cargill makes her return. It was recently reported that she is getting closer to coming back and has been spotted at the Performance Center in recent weeks.

Does Nia Jax know who attacked Jade Cargill?

A popular online theory is that Bianca Belair set up the attack but it was Naomi who carried it out because the two women wanted to get Jade Cargill out of the picture. However, Nia Jax could be aware that Naomi was the one behind the attack which could be the reason for her aforementioned comment.

Amidst The Storm's absence, The EST and The Glow have become quite close. At present there is a belief that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had something to do with the attack after SmackDown GM Nick Aldis found some footage of the two hanging out in the parking lot where Cargill was attacked. However, The Judgment Day duo has repeatedly maintained their innocence despite being attacked by Belair and Naomi in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see who is ultimately revealed as The Storm's mystery attacker.

