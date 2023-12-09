"I'm not sold on that" – Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 40 match against a top WWE star isn't convincing enough, says legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns might not be around much on WWE TV, but he remains one of the biggest names in wrestling. While it seems like Cody Rhodes is the front-runner to face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, Bill Apter isn't sold yet on the proposed rematch.

The American Nightmare's efforts fell painfully short at last year's WrestleMania, as Roman Reigns pinned Cody and continued his record-breaking reign. Ever since that title defense, Reigns' on-screen appearances have decreased, while WWE has focused on exploring other storylines and pushing different talents.

CM Punk's WWE return has seemingly changed the dynamic at the top of the card, as the former AEW star made it clear he wants to main event WrestleMania, even having a few words for Roman Reigns.

The seeds for a Punk vs. Roman clash might have been planted, but many believe Cody Rhodes will get another chance to defeat the Bloodline Leader in Philadelphia next year.

Rollins could take on Punk, while Cody sticks to his goal of "finishing the story." During the latest Smack Talk episode, Bill Apter briefly spoke about Rhodes vs. Reigns II possibly headlining WrestleMania and bluntly claimed the match didn't excite him.

"I'm not sold on that yet," admitted Bill Apter. [From 16:07 onwards]

