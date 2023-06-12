WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash once confronted Stevie Richards in a parking lot, in what was later revealed as a prank.

The nWo is dubbed by many fans as the greatest stable in pro-wrestling history. Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hollywood Hogan were three of the biggest villains in pro-wrestling back in 1996.

In late 1996, the bWo was formed in ECW and was meant as a one-off parody stable of the nWo. The stable consisted of Stevie Richards, Nova, and The Blue Meanie. While speaking with WSI, Richards revealed that Kevin Nash once confronted him over the bWo parody. Check out his comments below:

"'Well, well, well. Big Stevie Cool! We meet at last!' And my back is against the rental car. And I'm like, 'Hey man! I'm so sorry.' And I go, 'Paul wanted us to do it and I never meant disrespect.' And he goes like, 'Hmm.' He's like, 'Alright. We'll see about that.' He lets me sweat it, he gets his car and calls me over, and he says, 'Dude, I'm just messing with you. We all think it's fantastic!' [2:13-2:40]

Kevin Nash, Hogan, and Hall were incredibly popular back in the 90s

The formation of the nWo was a massive moment in pro-wrestling. It forced WWE to usher into the Attitude Era, thus giving fans megastars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Courtesy of the nWo, WCW Monday Nitro beat WWE RAW in the weekly rating war for 83 straight weeks.

Ultimately, Vince McMahon-led WWE was victorious over WCW. In 2002, the nWo made its way to WWE for a short-lived run that gave fans the iconic Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock encounter at WrestleMania 18. The bWo also had a brief stint in WWE in 2005.

Were you a fan of the bWo back in the day? Sound off!

