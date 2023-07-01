"I'm sorry, I'm in the minority with this" - The Bloodline storyline is massively overrated, feels WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE has received universal praise for The Bloodline saga, not everyone enjoys it. Vince Russo recently opened up about why he wasn't as hyped about the angle as most of the fanbase.

Roman Reigns has been at the forefront of a long-running narrative that began with him winning the Universal Title in 2020. The Tribal Chief built a scarily dominant faction that featured his cousins, The Usos and Wise Man Paul Heyman, and they pretty much ruled WWE until the recent implosion.

As the WWE Universe prepares for the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, Vince Russo explained his issues with the story on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show.

Russo felt the comparison with the iconic TV show, The Sopranos, was unwarranted and stated that fans only got invested in The Bloodline because WWE didn't have anything else worth getting behind.

"I'm sorry, I'm in the minority with this Bloodline. I don't know, bro. I can't compare this to The Sopranos. They are gangsters. This doesn't touch that. It's not even in the same ballpark, and as I said, man, I just think a lot of it had to do with there was nothing else. But I'm in the minority, and that's okay." [8:19 - 8:50]

Vince Russo ranked his best WWE storylines

The Attitude Era was when pro wrestling peaked in popularity as it featured the most legendary talents and storylines in WWE history.

Vince Russo was the lead writer for WWE at the time and, for many years, worked tirelessly towards presenting a bold product that has arguably stood the test of time.

Russo oversaw many memorable angles during his tenure and was asked about the ones he considered the best. The former head writer brought up The Rock joining The Corporation before moving on to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' heated rivalry.

The wrestling veteran was also proud of helping create The Undertaker-Kane saga, D-Generation X, and the unforgettable feud between Steve Austin and Vince McMahon.

"I mean, my number one up there is Rock joining the Corporation. I thought that was; we did that very well. Bro, Bret, and Shawn. I mean, because you had to really manage that real heat. That was not easy to do. That was up there with me. Obviously, 'Taker and Kane. I mean, DX and all, that entire run. Austin and McMahon." [7:52 - 8:18]

As Roman Reigns gears up alongside Solo Sikoa to face his cousins at MITB, a huge brawl between the two sides of The Bloodline broke out on the latest episode of RAW. It remains to be seen how things will pan out at the event.

