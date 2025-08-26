"I'm sorry" - Major WWE star breaks down in tears as team comes to an end on RAW

A huge WWE team has now gone their separate ways, and it is heartbreaking. One star was left apologizing after yet another argument on WWE RAW tonight.IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley have become closer in recent weeks, with the two stars helping one another out when needed. This has left Asuka furious, who feels that SKY's first loyalty should be to Damage CTRL, calling them family. She asked her not to talk with Ripley, and SKY agreed, splitting with Ripley. However, a hug during that conversation left Asuka incensed. Kairi Sane was also left in tears in a conversation later that night.Later, after yet another incident, Asuka was furious with IYO SKY. She helped Rhea Ripley when the star was attacked following her win over Roxanne Perez earlier in the night. The star's help saved Ripley from a beatdown and forced The Judgment Day to retreat. This made The Empress of Tomorrow angry, telling her that Rhea Ripley was not family and asking her what she was doing.She walked away after a serious argument, while Kairi Sane was breaking down in tears. When SKY appealed to Sane to see her side of it, this only made things worse and made her break down in tears even more.She said, &quot;I'm sorry,&quot; and left the star.Asuka and IYO SKY seem to be heading towards a feud on WWE RAWAsuka and IYO SKY have mostly been on the same side since Kairi Sane returned to WWE. They focused on other stars, betrayed Bayley, and worked together to form a strong unit.While they have had each other's backs, it seems that the situation is now changing in the company.With all the recent arguments between the stars, it seems like they are turning their backs on each other, and the alliance is ending once and for all, with a feud between the two of them.