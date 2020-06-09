'I'm Sorry' - Matt Riddle hits back at 6-time World Champion Booker T for his comments on him

Matt Riddle is fast developing the reputation of being a man who doesn't mince his words at all. The upstart WWE Superstar has already been on the receiving end of heat from former WWE Champions such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar because of his outspoken comments.

However, it looks like nothing is going to stop The Original Bro from speaking his mind. While talking to The Sun, the former NXT Tag-Team Champion shot back at Booker T for saying that Riddle should start wearing boots after moving to SmackDown.

Matt Riddle has taken a unique approach to his wrestling persona as the Superstar wrestlers in conventional MMA gear including bare feet owing to his past as an MMA fighter. Here is what Matt Riddle had to say to Booker T for his remarks:

I don’t know what’s up with this guy. He’s always got something to say. I’m not gonna wear shoes. I’ve been doing this stuff for a long time now, been doing it barefoot, pretty successful. I’m not saying there isn’t a toe injury out there. That could happen. But at the same time, you can say the same thing about my hands, like I don’t wear gloves or I don’t wear a mouthpiece so I’m gonna lose a tooth. (H/T: 411Mania)

He further added that even though he respects Booker T, he will not be heeding his advice and wearing shoes.

So eventually, I might stub a toe. I might twist an ankle or I might break a finger. You know, I might lose a tooth, I’ve already lost a couple, things happen. You know, so, I mean (Booker), I respect you. But I’m probably still not gonna wear shoes bro. I’m sorry.”

Matt Riddle's future plans

Matt Riddle has had an impressive run in NXT, even winning the NXT Tag-Team Championship along with Pete Dunne. He is all set to make his debut on SmackDown soon and will hopefully get a major push.

There is word backstage that the higher-ups have big hopes from Riddle as the Superstar seems to be blend of great in-ring performance and charisma. Who would you like to see Riddle face on SmackDown?