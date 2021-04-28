"I'm sorry if this is mean" - Jim Johnston shoots on WWE and AEW's entrance theme songs

Jim Johnston was responsible for shaping the careers of various WWE legends through his perfectly crafted entrance theme songs.

Johnston wrote and composed some of the most iconic theme songs during the most happening era of professional wrestling. However, Johnston isn't a fan of the music currently being used in top promotions like AEW and WWE.

During a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Jim Johnston was brutally honest with his assessment of the present-day entrance themes.

Johnston called the music 'homogenous' and 'mediocre' and added that it was not the characters' fault. He highlighted the lack of big stars in the current wrestling landscape and felt the absence of compelling music has contributed to the shortage of top talent in the business.

Furthermore, he explained that there are many wrestlers currently who have the potential to be marquee names. However, a talent requires an apt storyline, an attractive look, and the perfect song to accentuate their character presentation.

Johnston cited Steve Austin's example and noted that The Texas Rattlesnake was once The Ringmaster before being repackaged into a megastar in the WWE.

"I felt a great responsibility, like part of these guy's careers and successes were in my hand," Johnston explained. "The music now in WWE and in AEW, I'm sorry if this is mean, it's all really homogenous and really mediocre, and it doesn't have anything to do with the characters. And I think that's why there are less big stars. I don't think that there are no potential big stars on the rosters hiding there. Before Steve Austin was Steve Austin, he was The Ringmaster, and there are lots of stories like that. These people need the right storyline, the right costuming, and definitely the right music to lift them up."

It always amazed me: Former WWE composer Jim Johnston on not being contacted by AEW

Jim Johnston also opened up on whether he was contacted by AEW regarding a full-time role.

Johnston was surprised that All Elite Wrestling didn't approach him. He explained that, from a business standpoint, hiring an employee fired by WWE would be a perfect way for AEW to hit back at Vince McMahon and the WWE.

"No, and it always amazed me from a business angle. If I was in that workroom, I would say, 'Vince just fired Jim; this is a way we could really stick it to them. Find that guy and get him in here this afternoon.' It doesn't make sense to me," Johnston said.

Jim Johnston also spoke about his 'handshake deal' with Vince McMahon, among other topics, during an hour-long interview with Chris Van Vliet.