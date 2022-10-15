"I'm spoiled"- Ronda Rousey makes surprise claims about the opponents she can face in WWE

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently revealed that she has the privilege of choosing her opponents.

At the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated her long-term rival, Liv Morgan, to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While speaking on her own YouTube series, 'Ronda on the Road,' Rousey claimed that she can choose her opponent for any given match.

She said:

“I’m spoiled in that I get to pick who I want to work with like, ‘Hey I think this person’s awesome and has a lot of potential.' I want to really, like, put this person over and have people see how great they are.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Ronda Rousey criticized WWE's booking of the women's division

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey heavily criticized WWE's booking of its women.

Speaking on an episode of 'Ronda on the Road,' Rousey mentioned how women in the division are differentiated from the men of the company in terms of storylines.

“One thing that’s really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from titles, like you watch pay per views and there’s several men’s matches that aren’t for titles and the women don’t really get any non-title storylines which I feel like would really add to the depth of people getting to know everyone’s different character before they got into the title picture."

The Baddest Woman on the Planet emphasized that WWE lacks depth and has less screen time for both men and women.

“I mean there’s just not enough women on either of the rosters. I mean, you could argue that there’s not enough airtime for all you know, the men and women’s rosters combined. So it’s like do you reduce the roster and give everyone more airtime? Or do you add to the roster and give it more depth," said Ronda.

