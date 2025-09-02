"I'm stealing your man!" - Former WWE Diva to Chelsea Green

A former WWE Diva has sent a message to Chelsea Green that didn't go down well with the former Women's U.S. Champion. Green and her Secret Hervice have been involved in a feud with the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.However, on this occasion, it was former WWE Diva Dawn Marie who got in Green's way. The Hot Mess uploaded a post on X (Twitter), which showed Marie had sent her a photo of her posing with Green's husband, Matt Cardona.Marie also sent her a message saying, &quot;You stole my gimmick ..... I'm stealing your man!&quot; In the caption of the post, Green mentioned that she didn't agree to this storyline.Check out the post below:During her time in WWE in the mid-2000s, Marie was part of several storylines and was even paired with Vince McMahon at the start of her career.Her on-screen character had storyline affairs with Torrie Wilson's father, Al, and Charlie Haas. Her message to Chelsea Green and the SmackDown star's response seem to be a play on that part of Marie's WWE run.Chelsea Green has been appearing on NXTWhile Chelsea Green and her Green Regime, consisting of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, have made their presence felt on SmackDown, the first-ever Women's U.S. Champion is also making inroads elsewhere.A few weeks ago, Green made her return to NXT, siding with North American Champion Ethan Page. The Canadian pair got into a feud with Tyra Mae Steel and Tavion Heights, ambushing them last week on the show.This led to a mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave, where Green and Page prevailed.With her faction feuding with the Women's Tag Team Champions on the blue brand and Green making her mark on NXT, exciting times lie ahead for the Hot Mess.