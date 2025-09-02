  • home icon
  • "I'm stealing your man!" - Former WWE Diva to Chelsea Green

"I'm stealing your man!" - Former WWE Diva to Chelsea Green

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 02, 2025 17:26 GMT
Chelsea Green (left), Matt Cardona posing with former WWE Diva (right).
Chelsea Green (left), Matt Cardona posing with former WWE Diva (right).

A former WWE Diva has sent a message to Chelsea Green that didn't go down well with the former Women's U.S. Champion. Green and her Secret Hervice have been involved in a feud with the Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

However, on this occasion, it was former WWE Diva Dawn Marie who got in Green's way. The Hot Mess uploaded a post on X (Twitter), which showed Marie had sent her a photo of her posing with Green's husband, Matt Cardona.

Marie also sent her a message saying, "You stole my gimmick ..... I'm stealing your man!" In the caption of the post, Green mentioned that she didn't agree to this storyline.

Check out the post below:

During her time in WWE in the mid-2000s, Marie was part of several storylines and was even paired with Vince McMahon at the start of her career.

Her on-screen character had storyline affairs with Torrie Wilson's father, Al, and Charlie Haas. Her message to Chelsea Green and the SmackDown star's response seem to be a play on that part of Marie's WWE run.

Chelsea Green has been appearing on NXT

While Chelsea Green and her Green Regime, consisting of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, have made their presence felt on SmackDown, the first-ever Women's U.S. Champion is also making inroads elsewhere.

A few weeks ago, Green made her return to NXT, siding with North American Champion Ethan Page. The Canadian pair got into a feud with Tyra Mae Steel and Tavion Heights, ambushing them last week on the show.

This led to a mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave, where Green and Page prevailed.

With her faction feuding with the Women's Tag Team Champions on the blue brand and Green making her mark on NXT, exciting times lie ahead for the Hot Mess.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
