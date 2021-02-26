"I'm not sure what she meant" - Kurt Angle reacts to Ivory's shoot comments about his interactions with women in WWE

The latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show revolved around the No Way Out PPV from 2001, in which the Olympic gold medalist faced The Rock for the WWE Championship.

However, podcast host Conrad Thompson began the show by bringing up Ivory's shoot comments about Kurt Angle. Ivory filmed an interview for DVDs with Sean Oliver of Kayfabe Commentaries a few years ago, and the 3-time WWE Women's Champion had some very intriguing things to say about the multiple-time world champion.

Ivory said that Kurt Angle was a great guy when he first came into the company, and she felt he would be good to all the female talent in the WWE.

Ivory would reveal that as time passed on, Kurt Angle ended up becoming 'just another wrestler.' Conrad was quick to note that Ivory's comment felt like a savage backhanded compliment. Here's what Conrad Thompson told Kurt Angle:

"Let's talk about something that I found in a shoot interview. Kayfabe Commentaries. Ivory sat down with a friend of the show Mr. Sean Oliver, and she was excited to talk about when you first came into the company. She said, 'Alright, he is a real athlete and a real good guy. He is going to be good to all the ladies, and he was for a really long time, but then he just turned out to be another wrestler.' What do you make of that comment? That is sort of a backhanded compliment, right?"

I got along with Ivory very well: Kurt Angle is confused about the former Women's Champion's comments

Kurt Angle had no clue about what Ivory was talking about as he got along really well with the WWE Hall of Famer when they worked together.

Angle added that he has the utmost respect for everyone who is a part of the wrestling business and concluded by reaffirming his stand that he didn't know what to make out of Ivory's statements.

"Yeah, Yeah, I'm not sure what she meant. I got along with Ivory very well. So, we didn't have any problems. I'm not sure what she was talking about, but I've always respected everybody in the business. I don't know what she was referring to."

Conrad Thompson admitted that Ivory's revelations were a little odd before moving on to the show's next topic.

What was Ivory actually referring to in the shoot interview? The former WWE Women's Champion seems to have been alluding to the fact that Kurt Angle changed as a person as his wrestling career progressed.

While there no controversies on Kurt Angle's end, we're hoping to get some clarification on the story in the future. Keep an eye out for the Ivory shoot interviews!

