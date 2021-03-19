"I'm not surprised" - Kurt Angle reacts to rumors of Triple H's real issues with an infamous WWE storyline

Kurt Angle experienced it all during his rookie year in the WWE. The Olympic gold medalist learned the ropes in record time and became a world champion in WWE. Along the way, Angle was involved in a heated love triangle featuring Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

On AdFreeShows.com's "The Kurt Angle Show", the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the storyline and how it abruptly ended at Unforgiven 2000. He faced Triple H at the PPV in a No DQ match with Mick Foley as the special guest referee.

There was a moment in the bout when Triple H demanded Stephanie McMahon choose between him and Angle. McMahon kicked Angle low and The Game hit the Pedigree for the win.

Stephanie McMahon was visibly guilty over what she had done, but Triple H forced her to kiss him. The current Chief Brand Officer of WWE acted repulsed, and the finish could have been used to extend the storyline.

However, the nine-month build for the feud resulted in an abrupt end at Unforgiven, and Kurt Angle believed it was the wrong decision. Angle felt that the story could have been stretched out further, and he even explained how WWE could have done it.

"No, because they didn't go any further with it. It was, you know, kind of died down after that. So, you know, getting friction with Stephanie would have pissed me off even more, and I would have interjected even more, and by then, I wasn't, you know, the story kind of died off after that. I'm not sure why they ended it like they did," said Kurt Angle.

Angle recalled that Stone Cold Steve Austin was returning to TV, and WWE needed an opponent for the Texas Rattlesnake. Vince McMahon also wanted The Olympic Gold medallist to win the world title, and WWE decided to change its creative direction.

Kurt Angle was diverted into a program with The Rock while Triple H faced Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I think what happened was Austin was returning. He needed an opponent, and Triple H was available because Vince wanted me to wrestle The Rock next month. So, I think they had to end the storyline abruptly and go with Triple H and Stone Cold eventually," said Kurt Angle.

Angle also said that Vince McMahon made a last-minute call to have the Olympic gold medalist in the world title picture.

"So, I don't know any other reason because the storyline could have continued. When he repulsed Stephanie by kissing her all bloody and forcing himself on her, that was another storyline to continue it, to continue the program. And, we didn't do that. So, I would imagine because I was going to become, I think it was a last-second decision that Vince wanted me to be world champion, and he wanted Hunner to go off in a program with Stone Cold. So, I don't know any other reason than that," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle on Triple H's alleged problems with the storyline

Conrad Thompson brought up rumors about Triple H's frustrations with the love triangle story. The speculation suggests that The Game didn't feel a guy like him could realistically 'lose a girl' to a character like Kurt Angle.

It was also insinuated by many that Triple H might have felt the match against Steve Austin was more prominent than facing Kurt Angle.

The Olymic Gold Medallist agreed that Triple H might have been right from a business standpoint. Angle, though, was unsure of the details as he wasn't a part of the meetings back then.

"Maybe he thought from a business perspective, but I really don't know. I wasn't in the meeting, and I don't know what Triple H had said or didn't say. I wouldn't be surprised either way, but you know, that's not my choice," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle was unaware of the rumors, but he also wasn't surprised to hear them. Angle understood why Triple H did not want to carry on with the love triangle storyline.

Angle said that it could be hard for a wrestler to see his real-life love interest get intimate on TV. Kurt Angle added that Triple H never personally told him about any problems.

"No, it was relatively new to me. I never heard that before, so I'm actually surprised, but again, I'm not surprised. You know, I understand why Hunner didn't want the program to continue. It's kind of hard to have another wrestler kissing your girlfriend or fiance, you know, rubbing up against her and stuff. It can get a little offensive. I understand if he had problems with it. He never told me that he did. He never showed me that he did. So, I don't know," said Kurt Angle.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle spoke at length about the memorable storyline, and he also revealed how he really felt about kissing Stephanie McMahon for a backstage segment.

