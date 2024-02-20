"I'm not surprised one bit" - The Rock's former rival reacts to him joining The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on former rival The Rock joining forces with The Bloodline on SmackDown last week.

The Great One formed a partnership with his cousin Roman Reigns after turning heel. The two megastars were supposed to collide at WrestleMania 40, but it seems like they'll be teaming up at the event instead. Another superstar that The Brahma Bull has a history with is Booker T. They faced each other multiple times in 2001. At that year's SummerSlam, The Great One defeated the current NXT Commentator to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he's not surprised The Rock turned heel and joined The Bloodline. He added that it was the right move and a no-brainer.

"I'm not surprised one bit. I mean you heard me say it, blood is thicker than water. And I said let's sit back and see how this thing plays out. I was looking at something on YouTube, it was talking about how The Rock pulled the trigger on being in the match. And then after the backlash from people, Rock had the wherewithal to switch gears. Now can I see that happening? Perhaps. I could see that happening. So that's why I try not to book the show because the way it was yesterday may not be the way it is today."

Booker also thought that it was the right move.

"I think it was the right move, right call to do this angle right here and put Cody in that position. Nah man, it's a no-brainer. It's a no-brainer and it's the smartest move that anyone could've thought of," said Booker. [30:35-31:47]

The Rock is still expected to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40

Although The People's Champion vs. The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship isn't happening at WrestleMania 40 anymore, it's possible that The Rock could still wrestle at the show. He's involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Fans are expecting him and Roman Reigns to face Cody and Seth in a tag team match on night one of the Show of Shows. If this happens, it'll be The Rock's first match since WrestleMania 32. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

