Zoey Stark took to social media to send out a bold statement after turning on her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons on NXT two weeks ago.

The duo collided with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a rematch for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on November 8th. Chance and Carter won the bout to successfully retain the titles. After the match, Stark hit her partner in the face with the belt, turning heel in the process.

The following week on WWE NXT, she cut an excruciating promo explaining her actions and what led to her turning on Nikkita Lyons. She ended the promo by calling herself undeniable.

Zoey Stark recently took to Twitter to send out a short clip of the betrayal, praising herself and stating that she's great at what she does.

"I'm UNBEATABLE and UNTOUCHABLE...I'm AMAZING at what I do...I'm UNDENIABLE!" wrote Stark.

You can check out the tweet below:

Zoey Stark accused Nikkita Lyons of being more concerned about being social media famous

After the attack, Nikkita Lyons posted a motivational message on Twitter. Stark responded to the tweet by claiming that her former partner is more concerned about being famous on social media than the work that needs to be done.

"It's not judging or misunderstanding when it's the TRUTH. You're more worried about being social media famous than you are about focusing on what needed to be done," wrote Stark.

Lyons proceeded to respond to Stark on Twitter by taking a dig at Stark for bringing up her personal life:

"Who got famous posing on the beach & doing stupid dances? Lmao that’s called ENJOYING LIFE I’ve been grinding since 4 yrs old, worked hard AF just like you. Don’t come for me when you don’t know half the sh*t I’ve been through to get where I am. Byyyyeee," wrote Lyons.

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons are currently involved in a feud, and we could see them face each other in the ring soon. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

What was your reaction to Zoey Stark betraying Nikkita Lyons? Sound off in the comments below!

